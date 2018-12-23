Opp to be consulted on military courts’ tenure extension: Asad Qaiser

NOWSHERA: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Saturday that extension in the tenure of the military courts and other legislation would be carried in consultation with the opposition.

He was addressing as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the Ummah Welfare Trust here.

Ummah Welfare Trust Chairman Maulana Mohammad Idrees and others were also present. Asad Qaiser said that the NAB laws would be amended as per the directions of the Supreme Court. The speaker said that legislation cannot be carried out in 100 days. He added that standing committees of the National Assembly would start working from the next month.

He said that the government was bringing in eight pieces of legislation in the next session of the National Assembly. Talking about the proposed laws, he maintained that a civil procedure act would be introduced to provide a timeframe so that an end could be brought to long-drawn-out litigation. Under the timeframe, he said, the cases would be decided within two years. Asad Qaiser said that under another proposed legislation, the government would provide legal aid to the poor people to pursue their cases. A law would be introduced to facilitate the people in getting the death certificates and other relevant documents needed for the transfer of inherited property, he went on to add. The speaker said the government was taking steps to revive the economy and would soon give relief to the people.

He said that the rupee would appreciate against the US dollar as it was linked to improvement in the condition of the economy. “The government is taking steps to consolidate the rupee,” he added.

Asad Qaiser said the government was taking tough decisions and the institutions that were on the verge of collapse had been strengthened. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard to establish a state on the model of the Medina State.

He said the government would encourage welfare organisations endeavouring for the welfare of needy and orphan children. He praised the efforts of the academy for the welfare of the poor, saying their humanitarian services for mankind would always be remembered.

He said soon a meeting would be scheduled with Managing Director Bait-ul-Mal and other welfare organisations to establish a Welfare village that would be provided all the needed facilities including hospital and school.