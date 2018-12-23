Four injured in clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Four people sustained injuries in an armed clash between two rival groups. In village Somian Bholu, Iqbal Hassan group and Asghar Hassan group had a rivalry. On the day of the incident, men of the both groups exchanged fire, leaving Iqbal and his brother Zahid of Iqbal Hassan group and Asghar and his brother Akhtar of Asghar group sustained injuries.
