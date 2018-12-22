PPP can’t be pressurised: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has said that the PPP’s leadership and workers cannot be pressurized and suppressed by the old tactics of filing cases without any basis against them.

“Asif Ali Zardari is victim of political which-hunting and he has faced it many times, he had always emerged victorious and will be emerging successful this time too” he said while in a response to the criticism of the government on his leadership.

Senator Rehman Malik said that earlier acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari in many fake cases by concerned courts had already proved that the leadership of PPP has always been targeted through fake and political motivated cases.

Rehman Malik further said he was foreseeing political turmoil in the near future in the country as the confrontational politics of the present government will lead to further instability in our economically troubled country”.