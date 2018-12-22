close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

PPP can’t be pressurised: Rehman Malik

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has said that the PPP’s leadership and workers cannot be pressurized and suppressed by the old tactics of filing cases without any basis against them.

“Asif Ali Zardari is victim of political which-hunting and he has faced it many times, he had always emerged victorious and will be emerging successful this time too” he said while in a response to the criticism of the government on his leadership.

Senator Rehman Malik said that earlier acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari in many fake cases by concerned courts had already proved that the leadership of PPP has always been targeted through fake and political motivated cases.

Rehman Malik further said he was foreseeing political turmoil in the near future in the country as the confrontational politics of the present government will lead to further instability in our economically troubled country”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan