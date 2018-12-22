Chevening scholarship programme celebrates 35th anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission is celebrating 35 years of its flagship Chevening Scholarship Programme in Pakistan this year.

As part of the celebrations, Chevening alumni from Pakistan took part in the global Chevening Relay earlier this week, which featured a special golden baton travelling across Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, says a press release. Alumni from across the three cities enjoyed posing with the baton for pictures with fellow scholars. The Chevening Relay aims to encourage Chevening Alumni to collaborate, network, travel, be creative, and take collective responsibility for common goals.

In addition, as part of the 35 years of Chevening celebrations, 35 alumni have been selected as Chevening Changemakers from across the globe who are making a significant impact in their communities. The 35 Changemakers include two female Chevening alumni - Abia Akram (Director STEP-Special Talent Exchange Programme) and Amna Zamir Shah (Additional District & Sessions Judge, Gilgit-Baltistan) from Pakistan. The British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said: “We are delighted to celebrate 35 years of the Chevening programme in Pakistan and around the globe.

He said: “For the last 35 years, over 1,600 alumni from Pakistan have become ambassadors for Pakistan in the UK and for the UK in Pakistan. They have made a great contribution to the prosperity and progress of Pakistan and risen to the very top of their profession including in the media, bureaucracy, judiciary, banking and public service. For those looking to advance their career further, I would encourage them to apply for the Chevening scholarship when the next application window opens. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a fully-funded scholarship to the best universities in the UK.”

Director STEP and Chevening alumni Abia Akram said: “Being the first woman with a disability to receive the Chevening award and completing a Masters Degree in Gender and International Development from the University of Warwick was a humbling experience. My study in the UK enabled me to envision the leadership role of women with disabilities who are the most marginalised segment of society. Being recognised as a Changemaker is an honour and I would encourage women to apply for Chevening, as it is the most prestigious scholarship in Pakistan.”

Additional District and Sessions Judge and Chevening alumni Amna Zamir Shah said: "While my environment posed a multitude of challenges, I saw a great opportunity to inspire, where others hadn't and this became central to my personal drive to strengthen myself and overcome challenges that came my way. Therefore, I would say; if you want to bring lasting impact in your communities and professions, be the change yourself. Start by enlightening yourself, learn new skills and educate yourself, in an effort to become more self-aware. Lastly, use these skills and adopt your knowledge to constantly grow as a leader, as at the end of the day, you are your own best investment."

Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders. Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of award – Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships.

Since 1983 Chevening has evolved from a young scheme, supporting just 100 scholars a year to the internationally-renowned programme that exists today, with a global alumni network of more than 50,000 exceptional individuals who are breaking boundaries across a variety of professional fields.

For 35 years, Chevening has helped to build bridges with more than 160 different countries and territories, supporting the education and development of future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers across the world. Chevening has promoted economic development and better business environments worldwide by funding scholars who have gone on to build companies, become directors, and hold senior positions in global organisations. Their UK experience is transforming organisations around the world. 230 global companies are being led with a Chevening alumnus serving in the highest ranking position. Till this year, over 1,600 Pakistani have availed this opportunity.