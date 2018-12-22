close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Transfers, postings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of officers. Malik Abid Mahmood has been posted as Director General PHA Rawalpindi vice Asia Gul who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Ahmad Tariq has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) DG Khan, while Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas as Director Anti Corruption D.G Khan Region.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan