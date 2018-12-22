Transfers, postings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of officers. Malik Abid Mahmood has been posted as Director General PHA Rawalpindi vice Asia Gul who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Ahmad Tariq has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) DG Khan, while Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas as Director Anti Corruption D.G Khan Region.
