Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Students hold awareness walk

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

JAMRUD: Students of the Government Degree College in Jamrud subdivision on Friday staged a walk against aerial firing.

The students, holding banners and placards, chanted slogans to raise awareness against ill effects of aerial firing. They marched in Jamrud bazaar and gathered at the historic Bab-e-Khyber.

