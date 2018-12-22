Students hold awareness walk

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAMRUD: Students of the Government Degree College in Jamrud subdivision on Friday staged a walk against aerial firing.
The students, holding banners and placards, chanted slogans to raise awareness against ill effects of aerial firing. They marched in Jamrud bazaar and gathered at the historic Bab-e-Khyber.
