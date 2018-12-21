Uzbekistan crush Nepal

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan defeated Nepal 6-1 in the Haier Hockey Series Open match at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

The margin of the win has also helped Uzbekistan to go ahead of Kazakhstan in terms of goal difference, which could decide the winner of this event if the match between these two sides on Saturday ends in a draw. Khakimov converted a penalty corner with a good flick to put Uzbeks ahead.

They added one more in the third quarter, an open play goal by Khaytboev in the 36th minute. Nepal also raided Uzbek goal and got a penalty stroke in the 41st minute. Roman Rana’s push had been anticipated by goalkeeper Uzakov but the ball scrambled over the goal line off his arm. Uzbekistan completely controlled the remaining proceedings of the match and crushed Nepal 6-1.