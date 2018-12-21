Pak U22 football team beaten by Qatar Army

KARACHI: Pakistan Under-22 football team lost to Qatar Army national team 1-3 in their friendly game in Doha on Wednesday night.“It was a good game,” Pakistan assistant coach Mohammad Essa told ‘The News’ from Doha.“The issue was that one off-side goal was given and one penalty was wrongly awarded to the hosts,” he added.Pakistan will now face Iraq’s and Afghanistan’s teams in their upcoming matches.Pakistan are in Qatar to prepare for next year’s Olympic and World Cup qualifiers.