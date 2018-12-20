close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

NAB recovers Rs18.8m from official’s house

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Wednesday raided the house of a senior official of a project related to immunisation and recovered an amount of Rs18.8 million that include US$9,000 and other foreign currencies.

According to NAB sources, the raid conducted on the house of the official for allegedly awarding the contracts of the medicine and drugs to favorite company. The NAB sources said the recovered amount was allegedly taken by the senior official as a commission from a company. The raids were being conducted for his arrest.

