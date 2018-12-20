PCB to pay nearly $2m to BCCI

DUBAI: Having suffered the injury of a lost claim for damages from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Pakistan Cricket Board now has to face up to the added insult of paying the BCCI nearly $2 million in legal costs.

Last month, the PCB’s attempt to claim $63 million from the BCCI for two bilateral series that did not take place in 2014 and 2015 was rejected by the International Cricket Council’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC).

As is the norm in arbitration cases such as this, the winning party claims legal costs from the losing side, which the BCCI had done. Those claims were submitted a week after the decision.

As with the final decision, there was a morsel of consolation for the PCB in that the panel decided they would not have to pay full costs.

“The Dispute Panel,” an ICC statement said, “has determined that the PCB should pay 60 percent of: “(a) the [BCCI’s] Claimed Costs; and (b) the administrative costs and expenses of the Panel... (including, without limitation, the fees of the Tribunal members, and the costs and expenses they incurred in relation to this matter), the figure whereof is to be supplied to the PCB by the ICC.”

Though neither party has made the total amount public, 60% is understood to come out to roughly $2 million. “The PCB notes the ICC Dispute Panel’s decision on BCCI’s claims for their legal expense incurred on the PCB-BCCI dispute,” the board said. “The award of significantly lesser costs than claimed by BCCI reflects that PCB’s case had merits. The PCB, however, reiterates its disappointment in the original decision/award given against it.”