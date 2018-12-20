Badshah down Spartans in veterans cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Badshah beat Lahore Spartans by 117 Runs in 6 th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship played at Stags Ground. Scores: Lahore Badsha 281 all out after 30 overs (Kashif Bajwa 126, Nasir Riaz 40, Jamshaid Ali 23 and Amir Riaz 21, Mudasir Rathor 4/31, Hafiz Waseem 2/38.
Lahore Spartans 164 all out after 24.2 overs. Ghulam Mustafa 45, Imran Hafeez 39, Mudasar Rathor 24. Jamshaid Ali 3/15, Shafqat Tanveer Butt 3/29, Naeem ul Haq 3/48). Muhammad Kaleem and Sagheer Ahmad were umpires and Waris Bashir was the scorer. Chief Guest gave man of the match award to Kashif Bajwa.
