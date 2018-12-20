close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
Pakistan bag two silver medals in US Jr Squash

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished with two silver medals in the US Junior Squash with Hamza Khan and Humam Khan losing to ultimate winners in their respective categories. Humam Ahmad won silver in under-13 losing to Rohan A Gondhi (India) with a game score of 4-11, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10 and 9-11 whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan also won silver medal in under-15 category losing to Carney Tedd (USA) with a game score of 11-7, 8-11, 6-11 and 7-11.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has raised its concerns on the refereeing during finals of US Junior Squash Championship. Both finalists have informed PSF that refereeing was not up to the mark and had flaws. They further claimed that few of referee decisions were not entirely fair. These players have protested against poor refereeing during the event and requested US Squash that the refereeing standard should be improved in future to save players from any further loss.

