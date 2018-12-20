PHC seals 47 centres of quacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 47 outlets of quacks in different cities during the last two days. As per census, the PHC enforcement teams had closed down 10 centres each in Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan, nine each in Rawalpindi and Mandi Bahauddin, four each in Kasur and Bhakkar. The teams had visited 232 treatment centres, and found out 69 shops of quacks had been turned into other businesses.