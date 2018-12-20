Air ambulance service soon: Buzdar

LAHORE:A delegation of alumni doctors of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) from USA and UK called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid led the delegation. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said provision of quality healthcare facilities has been especially focused by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and different resources are being used for providing best treatment facilities to the general public. The presence of senior doctors will be ensured in emergency wards of the government hospitals while work is going on speedily to upgrade the emergency wards. He disclosed that the Punjab government is deliberating on introducing air ambulance service as it would prove useful in airlifting patients of far-flung areas to hospitals well in time.

Your recommendations in this regard would be welcomed as there is a need to give attention to research and development in the medical sector, he added. It is heartening that Pakistani doctors working in different parts of the world have taken lead in serving the ailing humanity. Their professional competence and abilities are beyond any doubt, he added. Usman Buzdar said that expertise of expatriate doctors will be utilised for bringing improvements in healthcare sector in Pakistan, adding he regularly reviews progress on reforms programme of the health sector.

Principal Secretary to CM Dr Raheel Siddiqui, spokesman for Punjab government Dr Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, VC KEMU Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-VC Prof Ijaz Hussain, Dr Naseem Sheikh, Dr Ahmad Hassan, Dr Ayesha Najeeb and Dr Tabinda of KEMU Alumni (North America), Dr Zafar Iqbal and Dr Tanzeem Haider of Association of Physicians of Pakistan (North America) and senior doctors were present on the occasion.

100-day performance: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to review the performance of different departments with regard to 100-day plan.

The performance of social welfare, mines and minerals, population welfare, law, transport, human rights & minorities affairs, home and police departments was reviewed. Provincial ministers and their secretaries gave briefing about performance of their respective departments.

The chief minister raised questions regarding 100-day performance and their future road map. “Your performance is directly linked with the benefits provided to the people and departments should initiate such steps which could directly benefit the people,” he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has started moving towards the right direction and foundations of a new Pakistan have been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Work was done continuously during the first 100 days as improving the lot of the common man is our top priority.

Provincial Ministers Ajmal Cheema, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Hashim Dogar, Raja Basharat, Ijaz Alam, Chief Secretary, Spokesperson to CM Dr Shahbaz Gill, administrative secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.