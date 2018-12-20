close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
December 20, 2018

Tribal leader among 3 injured in Chaman blast

December 20, 2018

QUETTA: At least three persons including a tribal leader were injured in an explosion at Boghara Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, unknown men had planted explosive device near Vegetable Market at Boghara Road which went off. As a result, tribal leader Haji Bahwal Khan among three got injured. The nearby vehicles and shops were also affected in powerful blast. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Police and law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.

