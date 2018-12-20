Pak players crash out of ITF Futures F-3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: All Pakistani players crashed out of the $15,000 ITF Futures Championships F-3 at the Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Aqeel Khan lost to second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan 4-6, 2-6 in the pre-quarter-finals of men’s singles category.
Similarly, Muzammil Murtaza was beaten by sixth seed Alexis Canter from Great Britain 4-6, 0-6 and wildcard Abid Ali Akbar was defeated by Ray Ho from Taipei 2-6, 1-6.
In other matches, fourth seed Lorenzo Bocchi from Italy won against Alexander Pavlioutchenkov from Russia 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain stunned fifth seed Niklas Johansson from Sweden 6-3, 6-2 and Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan thrashed Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Third seed Kai Wehnhelt from Germany smashed Chandril Sood from India 6-1, 6-2 and seventh seed Hamidreza Nadaf from Iran defeated Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore 6-1, 6-2.
In the quarter-finals of doubles category, the top-seeded pair of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany beat the Pakistani duo of Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-4.
The third-seeded Taipei pair of Ti Chen and Ray Ho thrashed the duo of Ahmed Choudhary from Pakistan and Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore 6-0, 6-0.
The second-seeded Russian pair of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov smashed the Pakistani duo of Shahzad Khan and Syed Zohair Raza 6-3, 6-1.
The fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Ken Onishi and Noguchi won against the duo of Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain and Abid Ali Akbar from Pakistan 6-3, 6-2.
KARACHI: All Pakistani players crashed out of the $15,000 ITF Futures Championships F-3 at the Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Aqeel Khan lost to second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan 4-6, 2-6 in the pre-quarter-finals of men’s singles category.
Similarly, Muzammil Murtaza was beaten by sixth seed Alexis Canter from Great Britain 4-6, 0-6 and wildcard Abid Ali Akbar was defeated by Ray Ho from Taipei 2-6, 1-6.
In other matches, fourth seed Lorenzo Bocchi from Italy won against Alexander Pavlioutchenkov from Russia 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain stunned fifth seed Niklas Johansson from Sweden 6-3, 6-2 and Saida’lo Saidkarimov from Uzbekistan thrashed Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Third seed Kai Wehnhelt from Germany smashed Chandril Sood from India 6-1, 6-2 and seventh seed Hamidreza Nadaf from Iran defeated Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore 6-1, 6-2.
In the quarter-finals of doubles category, the top-seeded pair of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany beat the Pakistani duo of Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-4.
The third-seeded Taipei pair of Ti Chen and Ray Ho thrashed the duo of Ahmed Choudhary from Pakistan and Hao Yuan Ng from Singapore 6-0, 6-0.
The second-seeded Russian pair of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov smashed the Pakistani duo of Shahzad Khan and Syed Zohair Raza 6-3, 6-1.
The fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Ken Onishi and Noguchi won against the duo of Shamael Chaudhry from Great Britain and Abid Ali Akbar from Pakistan 6-3, 6-2.