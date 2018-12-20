Engro leadership academy inaugurated at KSBL

Karach: The Engro Leadership Academy has been officially inaugurated in the premises of the Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL). Engro, with the strong support of its Board and Chairman, has set itself the goal of having a high-performance culture and creating value via exceptional people.

The Engro Leadership Academy endeavours to serve as the developing ground for the next generation of Pakistani leadership. Its aim will be to prepare 21st century leaders through a proven model of development led by world-class consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which has helped bring the Academy to fruition.

Founder and Chairman of KSBL, Chairman of Engro Corporation and The Dawood Foundation, Hussain Dawood, passionately believes that investment in human development far outweighs short-term financial returns. At the inauguration, the Chairman stressed upon the need of developing people in Pakistan who are persons of trust, and of competence, to lead successful institutions. He said, “This is the beginning of a journey of life-long learning for individuals striving to improve their strength of character, to trust and respect themselves, and then to inspire that trust in others.”***