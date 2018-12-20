Petroleum exports up 61pc in July-Nov

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

ISLAMABAD: Export of petroleum group and coal products surged 60.84 percent to $216.723 million during the first five months of the current fiscal year.
Latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that petroleum crude’s exports increased 97.39 percent to $104.162 million in July-November 2018/19.
Similarly, export of petroleum products also witnessed growth of 27.8 percent as it went up to $74.998 million from $58.68 million.
Export of petroleum top naphta surged to $37.56 million from $23.288 million in the period under review, showing an increase of 61.3 percent.
On year on year, the export of petroleum and coal products witnessed a decrease of 23.51 percent to $29.17 million in November over the corresponding month a year earlier.
Petroleum crude export also plunged 100 percent year-on-year in November as its export was recorded zero during the month while in same month of last year export of petroleum crude stood at $19.7 million. Export of petroleum top naphtha witnessed a 100 percent increase to $9.17 million in November.
