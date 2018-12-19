PPP won’t allow any plan to succeed against 18th Amend: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will never let any conspiracy succeed against the 18th Amendment of the Constitution.

The former president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the party’s Information Wing led by Information Secretary Senator Maula Bux Chandio and Dr Nafisa Shah. The delegation called on former president and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House Islamabad on Tuesday evening.

“The PPP has defeated dictators in the past and any puppet government cannot and will not be able to stop the party from fighting for the rights of the people of Pakistan,” he told the delegation.

Zardari boasted that the PPP has shown the door to former dictator General Musharraf besides restoring the Constitution in its original shape. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto have taught them not to fear any situation. “The PPP is resisting the mindset which wants to keep democracy as hostage. The PPP will never be weakened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that PPP will restore the student unions when it comes to power.

Bilawal was speaking with a delegation of the Peoples Student Federation’s (PSF) central Punjab delegation led by Moosa Khokhar and Waqas Ahmed at the Zardari House here.

“The student unions strengthen democratic culture and defeat dictatorial mindset,” he told the delegation.