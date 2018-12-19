Pakistan to change for all times: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed that Pakistan is going to change for all times to come as the objective of the government is to convert Pakistan into a real welfare state where the downtrodden and lower segments of the society will be lifted.

The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to make southern Punjab developed. He was talking here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) to members of the National Assembly belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday. The prime minister has initiated series of meetings with the legislatures belonging to various parts of the country and it was his second interaction in this regard.

The prime minister said that the people of southern Punjab expressed confidence in the ideology of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2018 elections and the region will become a developed part of the country. He said that our objective is to make Pakistan a real welfare state, uplifting the downtrodden segments of the society. He said Pakistan is rich in natural resources, but unfortunately, they have not been exploited optimally.

The meeting reviewed progress in administrative autonomy for southern Punjab. It was decided that Public Affairs Wing at Prime Minister Office will be made operational to immediately solve pubic problems and address issues related to development projects in National Assembly constituencies. It was also decided that committee comprising members of the National Assembly will be formed at divisional level, which will ensure solution of people's problems with the consultation of local leadership and provincial government. Chief whip in the National Assembly Malik Aamri Dogar and SAPM Muhammad Naeem ul Haq were also present on the occasion.

The members eulojised the vision of the prime minister for south Punjab and said none of the leaders in past had ever talked of wellbeing of the people of south Punjab. They were of the view that country is heading towards progress and prosperity under the sagacious leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is honest and sincere leader. The meeting reviewed grant of maximum autonomy to south Punjab.

The MNA who called on the prime minister included Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Makhdoom Basit Bukhari, Aamir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Niaz Ahmad Jhakkar, Khwaja Sheraz Mahmood, Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Zafar Khan Leghari, Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dreshak and Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari.