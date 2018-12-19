Traffic accident info system App launched

LAHORE: First time in the history of Pakistan, Punjab Police Traffic Department has prepared a modern technology-based App Traffic Accident Management Information System (TAMIS) which will enable traffic police to determine the reasons of the accident.

The investigation and prosecution process could be expedited with the help of the App, said Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi while inaugurating the new App prepared with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board at Traffic Headquarters Punjab, Qurban Lines Lahore, on Tuesday. SSP Traffic Khurrum Shakoor briefed the IG that around 16,000 people died in the last five years in traffic accidents.

With the help of the new system, the causes of accidents will be identified and negligence of other departments could also be determined.

Coordination among different departments could be made possible and new strategies would be evolved in to save precious human lives, the SSP said.