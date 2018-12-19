close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

Traffic woes

Newspost

December 19, 2018

For the last two weeks, Karachi has been witnessing the worst traffic congestion. Commuters are taking hours to cover short distances. Traffic police personnel also appear to be helpless and find it difficult to manage the traffic flow. Reckless driving, traffic violations and wrong parking also contribute to frequent traffic gridlocks.

It’s amusing to see that people who diligently follow all traffic rules in foreign countries happily break traffic laws in their own country. The traffic authorities need to take strict action against traffic violators. The traffic situation should be improved on a priority basis.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

