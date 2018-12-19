Seminary student detained for molesting minor students

A 21-year-old seminary student was arrested for allegedly molesting two minor students in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday.

Police officials said the suspect was caught red-handed while he was molesting the two students, aged eight and nine years, at an isolated place within the Sahil police station limits. According to Sahil ASP Suhai Aziz, after the seminary teachers did not allow the minor students to attend the class because they arrived late, the senior student took them on a motorcycle to a plot where he abused them.

ASP Aziz further said the 21-year-old was a 4th grader at the seminary where he was doing an eight-year-long Aalim course. She added that a resident of a nearby bungalow called in the police, who immediately reached the scene and brought the suspect and the victims to the police station. The minor students were later handed over to the parents. A case has been registered against the suspect, who will appear before a court today.