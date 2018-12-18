close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Win for Uzbekistan in HSO

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan outplayed Afghanistan 11-0 in the opening match of the Haier Hockey Series Open (HSO) for starters that got under way at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

The second match was played between Pakistan’s President XI and Nepal. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan President XI is appearing as the guest team.

Their matches are all ‘friendly games’ and carry no points towards the actual tournament. In the friendly match, Pakistan President XI easily defeated Nepal 9-0.

Punjab Senior Minister Raja Basharat was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the FIH event. He was accompanied by the PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and officials of the PHF and Punjab Hockey Association.Today’s (Tuesday) matches: Kazakhstan vs Nepal; Pakistan President XI vs Uzbekistan.

