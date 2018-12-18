14 injured in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Some fifteen women, including a man, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Sahiwali police jurisdiction on Monday. According to police, people were present at the house of Muhammad Aslam at Wijh Tehsil Sahiwal, when the roof of veranda collapsed. As a result, 15 women including a man received multiple injuries and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Sargodha.
