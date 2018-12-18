close
14 injured in roof collapse

SARGODHA: Some fifteen women, including a man, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Sahiwali police jurisdiction on Monday. According to police, people were present at the house of Muhammad Aslam at Wijh Tehsil Sahiwal, when the roof of veranda collapsed. As a result, 15 women including a man received multiple injuries and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Sargodha.

