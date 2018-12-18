Governor links prosperity to technical education, training

LAHORE: In this era of scientific and technical development, nationwide prosperity and happiness can only be achieved through technical education and training. Technical training is imperative for the industrial development of the country and only with the help of industrial development we can overcome poverty, unemployment and economic issues of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during a prize distribution ceremony of Provincial Skills Competition organized by National Vocation & Technical Training Commission at Lahore. Provincial Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Mohammad Aslam Iqbal, Secretary Industries Nadeem ur Rehman, Executive Director, NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan and Director General, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Vice Chancellor UET Faizal e Khalid, Mussrat Misbah, senior office holders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, head of education institutions, young students and people from different walks of life attended the prize distribution ceremony.

The governor said, “expansion in the technical training sector is important and only with the help of the vital sector we can we can add our country to the comity of developed countries. To attain the goal, the present government is designing various programmes to make the youth of Pakistan skilled. I am very happy that NAVTTC is performing its jobs very well and busy at the expansion and promotion of technical training, especially in under-developed areas of the country." The governor appreciated the series of completions among trainees of NAVTTC and said that it would a create positive sense of completion among the trainees.

Minister of Industries Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal greatly appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC to bring down poverty and unemployment in the country. He said “youth is an asset and in future they will take the command of the industry. In future, 0.5 million youth would be given technical training every year."

NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan said that winners of each trade would get Rs.75, 000, Rs.50, 000 and 30,000 respectively.