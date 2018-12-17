Three killed in Mohmand incidents

GHALLANAI: Three people, including two women, were killed and three others injured in various incidents in Mohmand tribal district.

It was learnt that a coach driver was removing some fault from his vehicle with its engine running at full throttle. The vehicle suddenly started moving at high speed and hit his wife. She died on the spot after being hit by the vehicle in Kandaharo in Safi tehsil.

In another incident, Shaukat, Hazrat Ali, Bakht Ali and Asghar Ali were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a three-wheeler at Mamadghat area in Safi. The injured were taken to a hospital where Shaukat succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the wife of one Noorzada died after falling in a well. The deceased woman was epileptic.