close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Three killed in Mohmand incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

GHALLANAI: Three people, including two women, were killed and three others injured in various incidents in Mohmand tribal district.

It was learnt that a coach driver was removing some fault from his vehicle with its engine running at full throttle. The vehicle suddenly started moving at high speed and hit his wife. She died on the spot after being hit by the vehicle in Kandaharo in Safi tehsil.

In another incident, Shaukat, Hazrat Ali, Bakht Ali and Asghar Ali were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a three-wheeler at Mamadghat area in Safi. The injured were taken to a hospital where Shaukat succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the wife of one Noorzada died after falling in a well. The deceased woman was epileptic.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan