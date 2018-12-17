Funds released for canals de-silting, renovation

FAISALABAD: The government has released funds of Rs 350 million for de-silting, cleaning, repairing and renovation of canals in the province, including Faisalabad zone.

A spokesman for the Irrigation Department said on Sunday that out of total amount, Rs 30 million would be given to Faisalabad zone and Rs 4 million were collected under water rate from farmers of the area.

He said that total amount of Rs 34 million would be spent on de-silting, cleaning, repairing and renovation of 21 canals in Faisalabad zone.

For this purpose, Jhang Branch Canal and all its distributaries would remain closed from December 27, 2018, to January 12, 2019, whereas, Rakh Branch Canal, Borala Branch Canal, Mian Ali Branch Canal, Upper Gogera Branch Canal, Lower Gogera Branch

Canal and their all distributaries would be closed from January 13 to 30, 2019, he added.

53 criminals arrested: Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 53 criminals, including 28 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police recovered 11 pistols, a gun, 1.850kg hashish and 271 liters liquor from their possession. Further investigation was underway.