Balochistan govt forms JIT on neurosurgeon’s kidnapping

QUETTA: Balochistan government Sunday constituted a Joint Investigation Team to investigate the alleged kidnapping of Dr Sh Ibrahim Khalil, Geo News reported. Dr Khalil, a neurosurgeon, was allegedly abducted on his way home from work at a private hospital last week. The windows of his car, which was recovered near his residence in Shahbaz Town, had been broken. SSP Investigation Quetta will head the JIT, which will include members from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department and investigation officer. The team will present its report to the provincial government in 15 days. Ghulam Hussain, the missing doctor’s assistant at the private hospital where he worked, has filed a FIR of Dr Khalil’s kidnapping at the Bijli Road Police Station. Pakistan Medical Association, Young Doctors Association and the Bolan Medical Teachers Association have condemned the alleged abduction. The PMA called an emergency meeting at the Civil Hospital, whereas the BMTA issued a call for a province-wide boycott of all government hospitals’ outpatient departments.