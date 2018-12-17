Fog envelops upper parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: The dense fog enveloped most of the upper parts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana and their adjoining areas here on Sunday.

The dense fog blanketed upper parts of the province including Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad and adjoining areas of Sukkur and Larkana. The first spell of the coldwave has forced the people to stay home and traffic on the roads moved slowly without any major traffic jams.According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the foggy conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, especially in the night and the morning.