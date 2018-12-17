First-ever skills university to get VC shortly

Islamabad: Things have begun moving towards the establishment of the country's first public sector university for technical and vocational education in the federal capital. According to an official of the ministry for federal education and professional training, the National Skills University, Islamabad, will begin classes in September next year for Fall 2019 semester. He said the university was likely to get the vice-chancellor by the end of the current month or early next month.

"A search committee for the appointment of NSU vice-chancellor has been notified, while an advertisement for the VC's post has been published in the national newspapers," he said. The official said the VC would be appointed for a period of four years, while the university would be functional by Fall 2019. Under the plans, the National Institute of Science & Technical Education, Islamabad, a centre for short technical courses, will be upgraded to the NSU to address the shortage of skilled human resources in the country.

In April 2016, the then prime minister had approved a summary for the university's establishment, while the federal cabinet approved the bill for the purpose in February 2017. There followed its mandatory approval by parliament.

The official said the university would set up campuses as determined by its senate, while an academic council will determine the courses. The faculties will include building technology and environment, electro-technology, mechanical and automotive technology, industries and business, computing and information technology, management and communication studies, basic sciences and humanities, and teacher education.