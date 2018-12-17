Pakistan go down 0-2 against strong Palestine

KARACHI: Pakistan football team lost to Palestine 0-2 in their friendly game held at Al-Arabia Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Palestine scored both of their goals in the first half.Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Director Technical Shehzad Anwar told ‘The News’ from Doha that the team played well despite the loss.

“It was a good game. Our team offered tough resistance. Palestine are a developed side and have prepared very well as they are to feature in next month’s Asian Cup in the UAE. We are learning and our team is in formative phase,” Shehzad said.

Pakistan suffered a blow when Danish striker Hassan Bashir got injured. Danish striker Mohammad Ali and winger Adnan Mohammad also represented Pakistan in the game.According to Shehzad, Pakistan will now face Qatar Army, Iraq Under-23 and Afghanistan in their next matches to be played in the next nine days.Pakistan are preparing for next year’s Olympics qualifiers and World Cup qualifiers.