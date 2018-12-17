close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
December 17, 2018

A liberal policy

Newspost

December 17, 2018

Pakistan is probably a unique third world state which follows a free, open-ended import policy. All type of luxury and unnecessary consumer goods or those already being produced domestically are allowed for import. The liberal import regime has destroyed the local manufactures during the last five decades. China exports goods worth $18 billion to Pakistan, mainly comprising consumer goods, while our exports to China are mere $1.8 billion. If our exports to China cannot get concessions and facilities granted to some other countries, including Bangladesh, what is stopping the government from curbing imports of luxury and non essential consumer items from this country? One hopes that the government will draft a better strategy to manage foreign trade.

Arshad Majeed

Karachi

