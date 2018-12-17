A liberal policy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is probably a unique third world state which follows a free, open-ended import policy. All type of luxury and unnecessary consumer goods or those already being produced domestically are allowed for import. The liberal import regime has destroyed the local manufactures during the last five decades. China exports goods worth $18 billion to Pakistan, mainly comprising consumer goods, while our exports to China are mere $1.8 billion. If our exports to China cannot get concessions and facilities granted to some other countries, including Bangladesh, what is stopping the government from curbing imports of luxury and non essential consumer items from this country? One hopes that the government will draft a better strategy to manage foreign trade.
Arshad Majeed
Karachi
