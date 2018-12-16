Timisoara face penalty after snow wipes out match

PARIS: European Professional Club Rugby are launching a review of events which led to the cancellation on Saturday of the Challenge Cup match between Romanian side Timisaora Saracens and visitors Northampton.

The match in round four of the pool stage was called off by referee Joy Neville after “heavy snow had rendered the pitch at the Dan Paltinisanu Stadium unplayable”.

An EPCR statement continued: “With snow continuing to fall in Romania, no alternative options were available to play the match.”

Northampton were due to return home immediately and are likely to be awarded the match as a bonus points win. That was the outcome when Stade Francais had a similar experience in Timisoara in 2017.