St. Lucy’s Day celebrated

Islamabad : One of the biggest celebrations in Sweden is St. Lucia's Day (or St. Lucy's Day) on December 13th. The celebration comes from stories that were told by Monks who first brought Christianity to Sweden. St Lucia was a young Christian girl who was martyred for her faith.

Bringing back memories of Christmas celebrations in the capital before 9/11, the ambassador of Sweden, Ingrid Johansson hosted a ‘Lucia’ event at her residence which was attended by heads of NGO’s; some senior and junior diplomats; members of the Swedish embassy and parents of children who performed in the programme. Christmas decorations created a celebratory atmosphere inside, while photographs from the photo exhibition, ‘Pakistani Papas’ had been place outside for those who had not managed to view it when it was ongoing at the Centaurus Mall.

After most of the guests had arrived, the program began with the hostess saying a few words about Lucia; mentioning an outdoor school for underprivileged children that was being run by a retired officer and needed support and concluded by hoping everyone would enjoy the evening.

Children from different countries formed the customary procession led by Lucia along with ‘handmaidens,’ ‘Santa Claus’ and ‘gingerbread men’ dressed in appropriate costumes, with candles in their hands.