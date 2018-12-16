PhD scholar submits thesis

PESHAWAR: Sadia, a PhD scholar, has submitted her thesis on “Phytochemical Evaluation and Bioassay Screening of Breberis Lycium Royle” to the University of Peshawar in partial fulfilment of the requirement for the award of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in biotechnology.

The oral examination (Public Defence) is scheduled to be held on December 24, 2018 at 10am in the Video Hall (Old Senate Hall), University of Peshawar.

All those interested in the said research work have been invited to attend the ceremony. They may raise relevant questions during presentation by the scholar for further evaluation of the examiners. It way notified by the Controller of Examinations, University of Peshawar.