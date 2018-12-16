Ahtesham Saleem assumes as AAG

Rawalpindi : Malik Ahtesham Saleem Advocate, a senior lawyer of District Bar Association Rawalpindi (RDBA) and Divisional General Secretary Insaf Lawyers’ Forum (ILF) Rawalpindi, assumed charge as Assistant Attorney General (AAG) at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, and stared performing his duties as AAG, says a press release.

Malik has been very active as a worker during different phases of political struggle of PTI. Malik Ahtesham Saleem was nominated an authorised election agent of Imran Khan during General Election 2013 in NA 60 (NA 56 old). Moreover, he was Member Central Legal Committee of PTI during sit in of 2014. As an advocate he was very instrumental in getting declared new delimitations of Union Councils of Rawalpindi by PML-N as null and void by filing a writ petition in Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Rawalpindi. Besides, he has also been Secretary Legal Affairs in the District Committee of the party and represented the party at different legal and political forums.

Senior PTI leaders and senior lawyers of RDBA and IDBA including Naeemul Haq, political Advisor to PM, Arif Abbasi, Chairman Rawalpinid Development Authority, MPA Wasiq Qayyum, Raja Rashid Hafeez MPA, Col (R) Ajmal Khan, Shaukat Rauf Siddiqui advocate, Col (R) Sajjad Akhtar Malik advocate, Zulfiqar Abbasi Advocate, Faisal Altaf Chohan advocate hailed him on assuming his charge declaring that his appointment would help the party and Govt to promote the cause of law and justice in the country.