Four killed in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Four persons, including a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, were killed and four others injured in different parts of the district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials of Sera-e-Saleh Police Station, two labourers were busy cleaning a well in Changi Bandi village when one of them fell unconscious.

The second one climbed down to take his colleague out but the rope broke midway and both fell into more than 100 feet deep well and suffered head injuries.

Local people took the two injured labourers out of the well but both of them died at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Irfan and Shahzad.

In the second incident, outside the Government Postgraduate College Haripur, one Shahzeb, a PTI activist and resident of University Road, was murdered while his four friends Zakir, Noman, Nasir and Usman suffered injuries when Shan alias Shana, Usman, Adnan and Waqas allegedly attacked them with daggers.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy committed suicide in Khanpur tehsil. The police said that Sagheer, 17, of Bandi Muneem village, was scolded by his father over some family affair, prompting the teenager to go to a cattle pen and hang himself with a ceiling fan.