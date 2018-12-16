Punjab set priorities after reviewing resources: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has set its priorities after a detailed review of resources and circumstances of the province.

He was speaking at a seven-hour long marathon meeting held here on Saturday to review the progress of the 100-day agenda of the provincial government. Ministers and secretaries of various departments briefed him on the 100-day plan of their departments. The chief minster asked questions about their performance. He said resolution of problems of the common man, the provision of basic facilities, social and economic justice and improvement of social sector were included in priorities. A new period of development and progress would start due to the 100-day plan, he added.

The chief minister sought details of measures taken by their departments and benefits reached to the public due to their reforms. He asked them what benefits of their measures and reforms would be received by people of the province in the next five years. He directed them to submit written plans in two days. The chief minister said departments had worked round-the-clock to decide their targets and achieve them.

He appreciated the ministers and secretaries for their hard work for the 100-day plan. He said, "We have work jointly for the development and progress of the people of the province. We have to work day and night to materialise the dream of change of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab will be on the forefront of the implementation of the agenda of Imran Khan. The 100-day agenda of the prime minister is the agenda of development and progress."

The chief minister was briefed about targets and future plans of departments of health, livestock, forests, women development, irrigation, industry, manpower and labour, primary and secondary education, tourism, local government, agriculture and housing.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Yasmin Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Mohsin Leghari, Murad Raas, Ansar Majeed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ashfq Riaz, Yasir Hamayun, Malik Nouman Langrial, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Taimoor Khan, spokesman for CM Shehbaz Gill, secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.