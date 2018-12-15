Chinese FM to visit India next Friday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay a three-day visit to India from December 21 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Friday.
During his visit, Wang Yi will co-chair first meeting of China-India high-level people to people exchange mechanism, Lu Kang said during his regular briefing held here.
