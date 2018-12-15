close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Man commits suicide in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

NOWSHERA: A man ended his life over unknown reasons in Cherat area on Friday, official sources said.

They said that one Sher Rehman, resident of Salih Khana, reported to the police that he was reciting Holy Quran in his room when he heard a fire shot.

“When I entered the room, I found my son Zahid Ali in a pool of blood,” he said, adding that he did not know the reason behind the incident.

The body was shifted to a hospital in Pabbi for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan