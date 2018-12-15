Transfer applications of 166 Jhang female schoolteachers rejected

JHANG: The district education officer has rejected transfer applications of 166 female schoolteachers, raising different kinds of clerical objections, but applications of their juniors have been cleared for transfer near to their homes.

Sources alleged that most of the vacant posts of different scales of teachers were not advertised when transfer applications were invited. During issuance of the transfer orders, the basic length of service criteria did not follow during approving the transfer applications, the sources claimed. The teachers, having one or two years experience, were declared eligible for transfer near to their homes instead of the teachers serving in rural areas schools for the last 10 years. Due to the current situation, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana also contacted the DEA officials and demanded transfer of arts teachers against the available vacant posts of arts subjects. The MNA claimed that eight posts of arts schoolteachers were still lying vacant at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Chak 170 Dabwala, of her constituency for the last 10 years. Talking to media, the MNA said that she would inform the Punjab CM about the alleged discriminatory attitude of the Education Department officials in the district. Acting District Education Officer Elementary Mrs Abida Maqbool in a written response said that the transfer applications of female schoolteachers were rightly rejected and all the applicants had been allowed to remove their objections by December 15.

DEA CEO Attaur Rehman said that due to the reservations of the MNA regarding eight vacant posts at the girls school, working had been started to adjust some suitable applicant teachers in the said school. The inter-district, mutual and under administrative grounds transfer orders were issued on the recommendations of the concerned DEOs, he added.

REPORT SOUGHT: The district and sessions judge on Friday sought a report from the DPO on a petition filed by a lady teacher against her former husband, who is a police head constable.

In a petition, female teacher Iqbal Akhtar of Mohallah Faridabad said that her husband Muhammad Akmal, a head constable, had contracted second marriage some moths ago. Later, he divorced her. She alleged that her former husband tried to get the house vacated for her second wife last week. On her refusal, the cop along with his friends and relatives trespassed on her house and threw her household items into the street.

She claimed when she called police for help, Kotwali policemen came and instead of arresting her ex-husband, they allegedly gave keys of the house to her former husband. She said that she visited the concerned police station several times to lodge her complaint but no action was taken on her application.