NUST convocation

Islamabad : NUST Business School (NBS) held its 9th undergraduate & postgraduate convocation here at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Friday.

Jahan Ara, president PASHA, was the chief guest at the ceremony and awarded degrees to 307 graduates and medals to the distinction holders. Speaking at the occasion, the chief guest congratulated the graduates and urged them to utilise knowledge and skills gained at NUST in the service of their country.

In his address, Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), rector NUST, highlighted NUST achievements, mentioning that the university had risen to global prominence owing to maintaining excellence in teaching and research.

Later, PhD degrees were awarded to Dr Falak Sher and Dr Muhammad Abbas. For Master of Business Administration, President’s Gold Medal for best performance in Academics was awarded to Ambar Fawad, and for Master of Science in Human Resource Management the Gold Medal was awarded to Sunnia Furrukh.

Rector’s Gold Medal for best Business Research Project for Masters in Business Administration was awarded to Abdur Rehman Bin Zaheer and merit certificates were awarded to Memona Khalid Durrani, Naima Khurshaid and Maryum Naseem for the project titled “Inventory Management at SPARCO.”

For Bachelors in Business Administration, President’s Gold Medal for best performance in Academics was awarded to Maha Abid Khan and Rector’s Gold Medal for best Final Year Project was awarded to Ayesha Rehman. Merit certificates were awarded to Syed Muhammad Ali, Ayeda Skena Ali and Muqadas Zohra for the project titled “URBNAC”.

For Bachelors in Accounting and Finance, President’s Gold Medal for best performance in Academics was awarded to Abdul Muqsit and Rector’s Gold Medal for best Final Year Project was awarded to Burhan Ahmed Mayo.