tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has recovered a commercial plaza of worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants in Lahore and sealed the plaza. One kanal of commercial property consists of 26 shops was recovered from illegal occupants. The secretary ETPB said operation against illegal occupants had been started.
LAHORE: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has recovered a commercial plaza of worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants in Lahore and sealed the plaza. One kanal of commercial property consists of 26 shops was recovered from illegal occupants. The secretary ETPB said operation against illegal occupants had been started.