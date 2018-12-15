close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

ETPB

National

December 15, 2018

LAHORE: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has recovered a commercial plaza of worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants in Lahore and sealed the plaza. One kanal of commercial property consists of 26 shops was recovered from illegal occupants. The secretary ETPB said operation against illegal occupants had been started.

