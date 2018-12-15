close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Rs38.39 bn LDA annual budget approved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority Governing Body met on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and approved the annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies Wasa and TEPA for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Total resources of LDA, Wasa and TEPA have been estimated at Rs38.39 billion, out of which, Rs 20.18 billion have been earmarked for development works. Officials said total resources of LDA’s Urban Development Wing during the fiscal year 2018-19 had been estimated at Rs23.94 billion while development expenditure during this period would be Rs16.03 billion. To meet the development expenditure, Rs 5.61 billion would be managed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan