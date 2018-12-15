Rs38.39 bn LDA annual budget approved

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority Governing Body met on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and approved the annual budget of LDA and its subordinate agencies Wasa and TEPA for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Total resources of LDA, Wasa and TEPA have been estimated at Rs38.39 billion, out of which, Rs 20.18 billion have been earmarked for development works. Officials said total resources of LDA’s Urban Development Wing during the fiscal year 2018-19 had been estimated at Rs23.94 billion while development expenditure during this period would be Rs16.03 billion. To meet the development expenditure, Rs 5.61 billion would be managed.