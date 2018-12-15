Four SPs, DSPs reshuffled, assigned new responsibilities

Four more superintendents of police (SPs) and four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were transferred and posted on Friday during the ongoing reshuffling in the Sindh police department.

According to a notification issued from the office of IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Altaf Hussain Leghari, an SP of the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP), Hyderabad has been transferred and directed to report to the Central Police Office, while Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, an SP of Jamshoro District has been allowed to hold the charge of SP Sindh Reserve Police Hyderabad, in addition to his own duties.

Similarly, Abdul Azim Tunio, SP SRP Sukkur has been transferred and directed to report the CPO, while Irfan Ali Samo, an SP in CTD Sukkur has been allowed to hold the charge of SP SRP Sukkur, in addition to his own duties.

Meanwhile, DSP Waheed Khan has been transferred and posted to SDPO Garden Sub-division District City, South Zone while SDPO Garden Altaf Hussain Burdi has been directed to report to the Karachi Police Office. District City’s DSP Security Muhammad Ayub Bhurghari has been posted as DSP FSC Karachi Range while DSP FSC Maqbool Ahmed Khattak has been directed to report to the KPO.