NAB approves 16 inquiries, 2 probes, 2 corruption references

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday approved the holding of fresh inquiries against top provincial leaders of the PPP ex-provincial ministers Nisar Ahmed Khoro, Sharjeel Memon and Abdul Karim Soomro in accumulating assets beyond known source of income case. Filing of reference against Khawaja Saddique Akbar, brother of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, was also approved.

The Executive Board of the NAB held its meeting Thursday with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, which approved holding of 16 inquiries, 2 investigations and filing of two corruption references. The NAB made it clear that complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final and will get the point of view of all relevant persons as per law before initiating any proceeding against them as per law.

Few month backs, the NAB initiated the complaint verification against Sharjeel Memon, which now turned into the inquiry. A case against Sharjeel Memon is already being heard in the Accountability Court in Karachi in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ through the abuse of power. Sharjeel Memon is also facing a separate reference regarding illegal adjustment and consolidation of hundreds of acres of land in favour of a private housing project. According to his asset details submitted in the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sharjeel Memon owns an apartment worth Rs50 million in Dubai and his wife owns an apartment worth Rs98.9 million in Dubai.