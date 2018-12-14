Singapore editor charged with defaming govt

SINGAPORE: The editor of a Singaporean website was charged with defamation Thursday for publishing a letter alleging corruption among the city-state’s leaders, with rights groups criticising the “heavy-handed” response from authorities. Singapore has long been criticised for restricting free speech and other political rights, as well as slapping critics with financially ruinous libel suits. The affluent financial hub is regularly ranked among the world’s least corrupt countries and its leaders are sensitive about accusations of graft. Terry Xu was charged in court with defaming government ministers after his independent media website, The Online Citizen, published a letter stating there was “corruption at the highest echelons” of Singapore’s government, according to court documents.