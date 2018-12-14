close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Amin captures NBP National Tennis under-16 title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

KARACHI: Amin Shafi clinched the title of under-16 singles in the NBP National Tennis Championship here at Creek Club on Thursday.

Amin thrashed Taha Aman 6-0, 6-0 in the final to claim the title.Mahatir Mohammad won the title of under-12 singles when he overpowered Nadir Mirza 4-1, 2-5, 5-3 in the final.The title of under-10 singles was clinched by Nadir Miraz, who smashed Zain Ehtisham 4-0, 4-2 in the final.

Meanwhile, the title of doubles category in Soft Tennis was claimed by the pair of Ali and Noor, who beat the duo of Eibad Sarwar and Usman Saeed 6-4 in the final.In the under-14 semi-finals, Yahya Ehtisham won against Taha 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (7) and Mahatir Mohamad defeated Farooq Atiq 6-3, 6-4.In the second round of 35-plus singles, Rizwan Shamsi beat Razi Nawab 6-3, 6-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports