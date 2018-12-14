Amin captures NBP National Tennis under-16 title

KARACHI: Amin Shafi clinched the title of under-16 singles in the NBP National Tennis Championship here at Creek Club on Thursday.

Amin thrashed Taha Aman 6-0, 6-0 in the final to claim the title.Mahatir Mohammad won the title of under-12 singles when he overpowered Nadir Mirza 4-1, 2-5, 5-3 in the final.The title of under-10 singles was clinched by Nadir Miraz, who smashed Zain Ehtisham 4-0, 4-2 in the final.

Meanwhile, the title of doubles category in Soft Tennis was claimed by the pair of Ali and Noor, who beat the duo of Eibad Sarwar and Usman Saeed 6-4 in the final.In the under-14 semi-finals, Yahya Ehtisham won against Taha 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (7) and Mahatir Mohamad defeated Farooq Atiq 6-3, 6-4.In the second round of 35-plus singles, Rizwan Shamsi beat Razi Nawab 6-3, 6-0.