President Alvi, King Salman discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday met Saudi King and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed the bilateral ties, trade, investments and economic issues, says a press release.

Pakistan acting ambassador to Saudi Arabia Zeeshan Ahmed and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Shahryar Akbar Khan were also present during the meeting.